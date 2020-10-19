WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic took down the airline industry, the Transportation Security Administration said more than 1 million people were screened in one day.
According to TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, TSA screened a total of 1,031,505 travelers at security checkpoints around the United States on Sunday. It marked the first time 1 million people had been screened in a single day since April 14, the low point of travel, when only 87,534 people were screened.
Farbstein said even with the 1 million people screened on Sunday, traffic is still 60 percent lower than the same time in 2019.
For comparison purposes, in 2018, 107.4 million passengers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport alone (roughly 294,247 travelers per day). The airline industry said previously traffic may not return to pre-pandemic levels until next year at the earliest.
