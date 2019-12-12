POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Polk County Police announced on Facebook an arrest has been made for a man wanted for armed robbery Wednesday.
Initially, a BOLO was put out for the wanted suspect, 22-year-old Brandon Earl Preston.
Wednesday morning, Police updated residents on Facebook saying:
This individual has been apprehended in another jurisdiction. Thank you all for you assistance in apprehending this individual. As stated before this is an active investigation and we will be able to provide further details when the investigation is concluded.
Preston was charged with armed robbery.
Police have not yet released additional details.
