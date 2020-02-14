CEDARTOWN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Polk County residents finally were able to enjoy a dry day Friday, but in some parts of the county, drivers continued to deal with street flooding from recent downpours.
Several roads, mostly in rural parts of Polk County, remained closed in places where swollen streams spilled onto the pavement.
“I live on high ground, so I don’t have any problems,” said long-time Cedartown resident Glenn Colvin.
He was glad to hear that Polk County school district leaders decided to delay the start of the school day Friday so that bus drivers would have the aid of daylight as they maneuvered through water-logged streets.
“It’s a good idea to be on the safe side for the kids,” Colvin said.
Todd Bussey, owner of Bussey’s Florist in downtown Cedartown, said street flooding happens a lot less frequently in the city than it did decades ago.
In recent years, Cedartown city leaders have invested heavily in flood controls. In some rural pockets of the county, however, street flooding is more common during periods of heavy rain.
“A couple of our employees have had to take different routes to work because of some flooding,” he said.
With Friday being Valentine’s Day – the busiest day of the year for his business – Bussey was happy to see the rain clouds disappear.
“Today is a gorgeous day,” he said. “Woke up to sunshine, clear skies, so it’s great.”
Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
