ATLANTA (CBS46) — Polk County Public Schools has announced it will cancel all classes for the district's students after reports of threatening messages circulating on social media surfaced.
It comes after a 14-year-old student at Eastside High School student was arrested and charged earlier this week for allegedly making terroristic threats against students and staff.
The message that prompted school district officials to cancel classes has not been revealed. The school posted the following message noting that the decision comes out of an abundance of caution.
School district officials also stated they are working with law enforcement agencies at this time.
This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest information as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.