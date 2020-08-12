POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In less than two weeks Polk School District will transition to four-day school week for the remainder of the fall semester. But, before students gear up to kick off the school week on Tuesday, August 24, they will have next week off.
School officials will use the week of August 17-21 to allow teachers time to prepare online lesson plans and coursework for students. Moving forward, Mondays will be used as teacher workdays.
The district says the new fall schedule will aid in accommodating students required to quarantine, as well as ensure students do not fall behind in their schoolwork .
"While we understand an adjustment to our normal schedule at this time may be an inconvenience to our families, we appreciate your patience and understanding of our attempt to keep our students in school despite the many agency mandates/factors outside of our control that are influencing our day-to-day operations," said Superintendent Laurie Atkins in a letter sent to parents.
