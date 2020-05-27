ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As public schools across the country prepare for possibly draconian budget cuts, they could be dealing with another problem soon: lack of teachers.
According to a new USA Today - Ipsos poll, approximately one in five teachers said they are unlikely to return to in-person teaching when/if schools reopen in the fall. The number increases to 25 percent for teachers 55 and older.
The poll also found two out of three teachers said they haven't been able to properly do their jobs after education went online. What's not answered is why teachers believe that or what tools they believe is needed to improve the functionality of online education.
Forty percent of respondents to the poll, parents and teachers, re-opening the schools before a vaccine is made available. Additionally, while parents supported the idea of opening schools earlier and keeping kids later into the summer next year, nearly 60 percent of teachers opposed the idea, the poll found.
Finally, when it comes to social distancing in schools, teachers say, good luck. Nearly 90 percent of teachers said they expect difficulties trying to enforce social distancing, a view shared by two out of three parents.
