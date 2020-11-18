While his legal and factual arguments have been roundly rejected by the courts, President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter problems across the United State have proven quite effective among his political base.
According to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll, 52 percent of Republicans believe President Trump "rightfully won" the presidency yet it was "stolen" from him by nefarious forces that favored President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat. Just 29 percent of Republicans believe President-elect Biden "rightfully won" the election.
When asked why they harbored doubt about the election, 68 percent of Republicans said they were concerned the election was "rigged."
The new polling data shows the power of Trump's messaging even in the absence of any proof. As Reuters noted, "Trump has failed to give any proof for his claims (voter fraud, rigged election, etc.) and has not been able to back them up in court."
And while some Republicans may still believe the election was "stolen," overall 55 percent of Americans said the election was "legitimate and accurate." Still, that number is down seven percent from the 2016 election. During that election, 52 percent of Democrats said Trump's win was legitimate and accurate after the results were tallied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.