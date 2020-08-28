ATLANTA (CBS46) -- While the White House continues to speak out against the NBA players strike for social justice, a new poll shows the majority of Americans support the players.
According to a YouGov survey of more than 7,400 Americans, 57 percent said they "strongly support" or "somewhat support" the players who went on strike to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The breakdown of support was 45 percent "strongly supporting" the players and 12 percent "somewhat supporting" the players' strike.
On the other side, 28 percent of those surveyed said they "strongly oppose" or "somewhat oppose" the players strike. This side broke down with 21 percent saying "strongly oppose" and 7 percent "somewhat oppose" the move.
The players strike was kicked off by the Milwaukee Bucks when they didn't come out of the dressing room for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Other NBA teams quickly followed suit and the league quickly postponed games until the weekend.
