ATLANTA (CBS46) – As COVID-19 continues to run unchecked through the deep south, including in Georgia, more parents are starting to see sending children back to school in the fall as risky, according to a new poll from Axios/Ipsos.
According to the poll, 51 percent of parents polled said they were extremely or very concerned about sending their children to school in the fall. Further, the poll found that 71 percent of parents said sending their child to school would be a large or moderate risk to their health and well-being.
The national poll results tracks closely with local sentiment about children returning to school. DeKalb County Schools released results from parental surveys Monday that found nearly 60 percent of parents and 70 percent of school employees were uncomfortable with returning to school.
Adding to the problems is more and more Americans say they can’t trust the federal government and trust in state government is dropping fast. The poll found just a third of Americans have a fair amount or great deal of trust in the federal government with regards to COVID-19. Just over half, 55 percent, said they trusted their state governments on COVID-19, down from 71 percent in March. State government trust is lowest where COVID is hitting the hardest including: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, the poll found.
In positive news, the poll found 62 percent of Americans reported wearing a mask at all times when leaving the home with an additional 23 percent reporting wearing a mask sometimes. Axios/Ipsos said the rate of mask wearing was the highest since tracking began in April. When it comes to those who chose not to wear a mask, 32 percent reported not being allowed into an establishment without a mask and 21 percent reported being told to wear a mask by another person, up from 15 percent at the end of May.
