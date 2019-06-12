WASHINGTON (CBS46) – More than two-thirds of Americans disagree with the United States Department of Justice and believe a sitting president should be subject to criminal charges, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.
The poll found 69 percent of Americans said a president should be subject to criminal charges compared to 29 percent who said a president should be tried after he leaves office. Breaking down the poll further, Republicans support a president being able to be charged 52-35 percent, Democrats support it 83-12, and independents support the idea 68-26.
When looking at President Donald Trump, by a margin of 57-29 percent, voters said he committed crimes before he took office. But, voters are split down the middle at 45 percent on each side as to if the president committed crimes while in office.
Voters also said by a 55-35 percent margin that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report did not clear the president of any wrongdoing as he and his staff have repeatedly claimed.
Still, even with the belief Trump wasn’t cleared by Mueller’s report, 61 percent of voters said Congress should not begin the impeachment process. Voters are almost evenly split with 48 supporting and 49 percent opposing whether Congress should continue to investigate whether to bring impeachment charges.
Overall, voters said by a 50-44 percent margin, Trump does not deserve to be impeached.
