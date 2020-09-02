WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As Labor Day arrives this weekend, the final push to the presidential election on November 3 is on and polling continues to give former Vice President Joe Biden a slight advantage, but President Donald Trump is still positioned well to overcome that edge.
According to the latest USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Vice President Biden leads President Trump 50-43 percent which has narrowed some five points since the previous poll in early July. The poll reported four percent of voters were undecided, which could throw the race either way depending on how they fall.
When it came to favorable opinions of the candidates, neither performed well. Fifty-three percent said they viewed Trump unfavorably while 47 percent said the same about Biden. The poll found Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris with the lowest unfavorable rating at 41 percent.
The USA Today/Suffolk poll found 62 percent of voters questioned said they plan to vote in-person on election day or before election day. On the flip side, 33 percent said they planned to vote by mail-in or absentee ballot. Another four percent said they were undecided how they would vote. The poll also found 56 percent said they were somewhat or very concerned about voter fraud with mail-in balloting, showing President Trump's messaging has resonated, though states have had mail-in balloting for years with no major problems.
The poll also found a majority support the NBA and other sports teams decision to strike to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin by a 54 -35 percent margin. Finally, the poll also said 57 percent supported "peaceful demonstrations" continuing "even though violence has followed in some cities."
The poll demographics broke down with 26.8 percent saying they were liberal or very liberal; 32.6 percent saying they were moderate, and 44.9 percent saying they were conservative or very conservative. The poll respondents were also 70.4 percent white/Caucasian, 11.6 percent Hispanic/Latino, and 11.4 percent Black.
