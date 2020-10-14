ATLANTA (CBS46) -- New polling on Georgia from Quinnipiac University paints an increasingly troublesome pictures for Republicans as we close in on just two weeks out from election day.
According to the latest Q-Poll, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by a 51-44 percent margin in the Peach State. Both parties support their candidates by roughly the same amount, but independents break for Biden by a 51-41 percent margin in the poll.
Deeper in the presidential numbers, President Trump and Vice President Biden are tied among male voters in the state at 47 percent. However, female voters in Georgia support Biden by a 55-41 percent margin. Across age groups, Biden leads among all voters below 65 and is just one point behind, 49-48, among voters 65 and older.
When it comes to which candidate voters view more favorably, Biden is 51-46 percent favorable while Trump is 54-43 percent unfavorable. Independents largely make up the difference between the two candidates on favorability. By a 53-45 percent margin, independents view Biden favorably, while a 58-40 percent group of independent voters view Trump unfavorably.
Quinnipiac pollsters also found Trump's approval rating to be below water, 43 percent favorable to 53 percent unfavorable. Voters in Georgia also gave Trump failing marks on the coronavirus response with 54 percent disapproving of his handling of the pandemic and 44 percent approving. Pollsters also asked voters if they felt they could trust President Trump to tell the truth about his health and 59 percent said no. Conversely, 50 percent said they could trust Joe Biden to tell the truth about his health.
Beyond the presidency, the new poll also looked at the two United States Senate races in Georgia and the numbers were equally grim for Republicans.
Democrat Jon Ossoff leads Senator David Perdue by a 51-45 percent margin, the poll found. Again, independents put their support behind the Democrat in the poll by ten points. Ossoff also has a favorability score of 46-36 percent favorable. Senator Perdue is just underwater with a 46-43 percent unfavorable view among voters.
In the special election Senate race, Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock landed support from 41 percent of the voters while 22 percent supported Republican Representative Doug Collins and 20 percent supported incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler. Warnock led among independents, men, women, and among all age groups as Representative Collins and Senator Loeffler split the Republican voters.
If no one wins the special election Senate race with more than 50 percent of the vote on November 3, a runoff will be held with the top two candidates. Quinnipiac measured the support for the candidates in two hypothetical runoffs and Warnock leads Loeffler 52-44 percent; while he leads Collins 54-42 percent.
All of it makes Georgia a key swing state on election night as all of the candidates fight to the finish line.
