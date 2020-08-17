WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- A new Washington Post-ABC News poll released Monday morning gives Democratic nominee Vice President Joe Biden a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump as the Democratic Convention kicks off virtually.
According to the poll, Vice President Biden holds a 53-41 percent lead over President Trump among both the general population and registered voters. This is in line with other polls that on average give Biden a roughly nine to 10 point advantage over Trump.
Not surprisingly, with that top number, Trump's job approval is underwater. The poll found Trump with a 55 percent net disapproval rating to a 43 percent net approval rating. But, more problematic is those who strongly approve of Trump's job performance was 29 percent, some 18 percent below those who strongly disapprove at 47 percent.
Still, for Biden there could be trouble with enthusiasm for his campaign. When asked of Trump supporters, 74 percent said there support was because they support the president. On the flip side, among Biden supporters, 59 percent said they support him because they oppose Trump.
A majority 54 percent said they approved of Biden's selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate compared to 29 percent who disapproved. Going further, 54 percent said Senator Harris would be qualified to take over the country as president, the same amount that said the same about Vice President Mike Pence.
When it came to a favorable impression of the candidates, Trump was viewed unfavorably 56 percent to 42 percent while Pence was viewed unfavorably, 46 percent to 44 percent. Conversely, Biden was viewed favorably 50 to 46 percent and Harris was viewed favorably 52 to 38 percent.
Looking at the issues, 68 percent said the economy was in bad shape compared to 31 percent who said it was good. This has been the trend in 2020. Sixty-two percent said the economy would be better or about the same under Biden while 77 percent said race relations would be better or about the same under a Biden administration.
Finally, when Trump's team is looking for the largest area of concern heading into the final months of the election, they need to look no further than COVID-19. Just 14 percent of those surveyed said the COVID-19 outbreak is under control compared to 85 percent who said it was not under control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.