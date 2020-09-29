ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Another day and another poll shows Georgia firmly in the swing state category with the presidential election thirty-four days away.
According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by a 50 to 47 percent margin among likely voters. However, the poll had a margin of error of +/- 2.9 points, meaning the race is almost a statistical tie as the first debate is held Tuesday night.
The poll found Republicans back President Trump by a 97-3 percent margin while Democrats back Vice President Biden by a 98-2 percent margin. However, independents in Georgia are currently breaking for Biden by a 51-42 percent margin. Much like other states and polls, men support Trump more (56-41 percent) while women are breaking for Biden by a larger margin of (57-39 percent.)
The chances for either candidate to really make any move is dwindling by the day. The Q-Poll found 97 percent of Georgia voters who picked a candidate said their minds are made up while just two percent said they might change their mind before election day.
Deeper in the poll, in one of Georgia's U.S. Senate races, Senator David Perdue was statistically tied with Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff (49-48 percent) among likely voters. In the other Senate race, the Q-Poll for the first time found Democrat Rapahel Warnock leading with 31 percent of the vote to Senator Kelly Loeffler's 23 percent and Representative Doug Collins' 22 percent. If no one eclipses 50 percent in November, a runoff election for the seat will be held at a later date.
Finally, when it comes to the Supreme Court and several issues that might be before the court, majorities of likely Georgia voters said they wanted the Affordable Care Act to remain in place, support Roe v. Wade, and feel the next president should fill the vacancy on the court after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.
