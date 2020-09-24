ATLANTA (CBS46) – After decades of being a Republican stronghold, Georgia appears to be moving clearly into swing state territory if new polls of the Peach state prove true.
In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are tied at 45 percent in Georgia with eight percent saying they either didn’t know who they would vote for or refused to say. Not surprisingly, 92 percent of those polled said they had “definitely” made up their mind who they would vote for on November 3.
With approximately eight percent unsure of their vote, just 40 days before the election, both candidates are likely to blanket the state with ads and make appearances. For President Trump, he’s now playing defense in a Deep South state after easily winning the state in 2016, which will stretch his campaign’s ability to hit other key states as he works to shore up Georgia’s vote.
Looking at the crosstabs of the poll, Biden and Trump are mirror images of each other along the gender divide. Trump has support of 51 percent of men to Biden’s 40 percent; and Biden has support of 49 percent of women to Trump’s 39 percent. The Democratic candidate has 84 percent support from Black voters while Trump has support from 68 percent of White Georgia voters.
Trump and Biden both have a favorability rating in Georgia underwater with both at 47 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable. When voters were asked about the vice-presidential running mates, 46 percent had a somewhat or very favorable view of Democrat Kamala Harris while 40 percent had a very or somewhat unfavorable view of her, including 56 percent of white voters. Vice President Mike Pence’s ratings were 51 percent very/somewhat favorable to 41 percent very/somewhat unfavorable.
Trump has scheduled a visit in Atlanta on Tuesday, just weeks after his last visit. The president has been crisscrossing the country in swing states trying to generate enthusiasm for his re-election campaign that polling across America shows is in trouble.
The same New York Times/Siena poll found Trump leading Biden by just three points in Texas, a longtime Republican stronghold Democrats haven’t won in decades. The Texas poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.3 points, which makes the race in the Lone Star State a statistical tie. The Times/Siena poll also found Iowa to be a statistical tie with Biden leading 45-42 percent, inside the poll’s margin of error of 4.99 percent.
Back to Georgia, when voters were asked about the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican-incumbent David Perdue, the two were statistically tied with 41 percent choosing Perdue to 38 percent choosing Ossoff. Another 16 percent either didn’t know or refused to say who they were voting for, making the race wide open as we approach one month left in the race.
In the other Senate race, incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler garnered support from 23 percent of voters with fellow Republican Doug Collins and Democrat Raphaeal Warnock both polling at 19 percent. Democrats Matt Lieberman and Ed Tarver were far behind with seven and four percent respectively. Still, 27 percent said they didn’t know who they would vote for in this race, making it a dead heat and if no candidate gets 50 percent, likely headed for a runoff in January.
