The latest poll from AARP shows the battle between Republicans and Democrats for the two Georgia Senate seats are dead heats.
According to the poll, Democrat Jon Ossoff has a two-point lead, 48-46 percent, over Senator David Perdue. In the other race, Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock leads Senator Kelly Loeffler by one point, 47-46 percent. However, with a margin of error of 3.2 percent, both races are statistically tied.
Ossoff and Warnock enjoyed large leads among minority voters and voters under the age of 50. On the flip side, Senators Loeffler and Perdue have a lead among voters over the age of 50 by a margin of 53-42 percent.
Still, when asked what their preferred approach for the new Georgia senators, 51 percent said cooperate with Biden to get things done while just 40 percent said provide a check on Biden. Loeffler and Perdue have spent considerable ad time with the message being they are the only thing standing in Biden and other Democrats' way in Washington.
The AARP poll found "honesty in government" as the most important issue for voters over 50 followed closely by jobs/economy and Social Security. Coronavirus and Nursing Home safety finished out the top five issues for those over 50.
