COBB CO (CBS46)—East Cobb voters should double check their voting precinct before heading to the polls on Tuesday.
According to a Cobb County official, the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration office announced an emergency poll location change for Tuesday’s General Election due to storm damage at the Elizabeth 05 precinct.
Voters who were slated to vote at Sandy Plains Baptist Church in Marietta will now vote at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 2922 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta.
All voters heading to the polls on Tuesday are advised to check their voter status and location at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do before heading to the polls.
