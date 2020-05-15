WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As states follow Georgia's lead and relax stay-at-home order and other restrictions related to the coronavirus crisis, the hope was people would continue to practice social distancing. A new Gallup poll poured cold water on that idea.
According to the Gallup poll, 58 percent of adults reported they were completely or mostly isolating themselves. But, that continued a decline that started on April 5 when 75 percent were isolating themselves and most states had stay-at-home orders in place. Over the past two weeks, the rate has dropped by 10 percent.
The results are similar for stats with stay-at-home orders and those without, coming in at seven percent and 13 percent respectively, the poll found.
Looking deeper at the numbers, 49 percent of Americans said they are going to the grocery store with another 30 percent saying they've been to their workplace in the last 24 hours. However, only 13 percent reported going to a restaurant recently.
Still, even as more Americans have stay-at-home orders lifted, the Gallup poll found 73 percent of Americans believe the best advice for healthy people is to stay-at-home as much as possible. On the flip side, 27 percent said Americans should go back to living their lives in full as much as possible.
