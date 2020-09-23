ATLANTA (CBS46) – The latest Monmouth University presidential poll shows President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden are locked in a tie in Georgia as Election Day stands just more than 40 days away.
According to the Monmouth poll, among all registered voters, President Trump receives 47 percent support with Biden receiving 46 percent with four percent undecided. When narrowing to likely voter models, a higher voter turnout than 2016 gives Trump 48 percent to Biden’s 46 percent; while a lower turnout model turns out a result of Trump 50 percent; Biden 45 percent.
Monmouth said Biden maintains a polling advantage in 14 swing counties where voting margins were closest in 2016. Biden leads Trump among registered voters in those counties by a 54-34 percent margin, which is like his 20-point lead in July.
Where Trump has improved is among voters 65 and older where he leads Biden 61-36 after trailing earlier this year. Biden is leading Trump in Georgia by 11 points among voters between the ages of 50 to 64. The former Vice President also leads 47 to 42 percent over Trump among voters under 50 years old.
Monmouth also looked at the Senate contests in Georgia and found Republican incumbent David Perdue holds a 48 to 42 percent lead over Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff while four percent support the Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel and six percent remain undecided. Perdue also leads among high or low voter turnout and has strong backing (91 percent) among Trump voters.
In the other Senate seat, the big mover in the Monmouth University poll was Democrat Raphael Warnock. His support grew by 12 points among registered voters and is now tied for second place in the race. The poll gave Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler at 23 percent, Republican Doug Collins at 21 percent, Warnock at 21 percent with Democrats Matt Lieberman at 11 percent and Ed Tarver at four percent.
The poll found that in a high turnout election, the race is a tie with Loeffler, Collins, and Warnock at 23 percent each; while a lower turnout election produces a one point lead for Warnock, 25, Collins 24, Loeffler, 23. Warnock’s growth can be seen in consolidating Democratic support as support in the poll dropped for Lieberman and “undecided.”
If no one receives 50 percent support in the Senate election, a runoff will be held on January 5 to determine a final winner.
Looking at other issues, Monmouth’s poll found Trump barely underwater in his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak (49-51) and on the economy, Trump narrowly edged out Biden on putting the economy back on track (52-50). Trump’s favorability rating stands at 46 percent negative to 45 percent favorable while Biden gets a 43 percent favorable and 45 percent unfavorable.
The Monmouth poll had a margin of error of +/- 4.9 percent.
