ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The latest Emerson College poll of the Peach State has some welcome news for President Donald Trump's campaign.
According to the poll, Trump leads Vice President Joe Biden in Georgia 48-47 percent with just one percent in the state saying they are undecided. Still, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percent, the race is a statistical dead heat with just two weeks to go before polls open on Election Day.
"Trump is underperforming his 2016 numbers in Georgia, but he may benefit from competitive Senate races and generally greater enthusiasm among his voters," said Spencer Kimball, Director of Emerson College polling.
Looking at the Senate race in Georgia, Senator David Perdue leads Democrat Jon Ossoff 46-45 percent with six percent undecided. However, like the presidential poll, with a margin of error of +/- 4.3%, it's a statistical tie.
In the Senate special election in Georgia, Representative Doug Collins and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock are tied at 27 percent with Senator Kelly Loeffler coming in at 20 percent and Matt Lieberman checking in at 12 percent. Twelve percent remain undecided in the special Senate election which makes it anyone's ballgame. The two with the highest voting percentages will likely move to a runoff in January.
The economy is driving Georgia voters with 48 percent saying that's the most important issue. COVID-19 response is at 18 percent followed by social justice at 15 percent and healthcare at 14 percent.
One area the Emerson College poll analyzed that other pollsters haven't is the QAnon conspiracy theory. The pollsters found that overall 18 percent of Georgians think the conspiracy theory is accurate. Among supporters of President Trump, 35 percent believe in QAnon while 85 percent of Biden supporters say the conspiracy theory is false.
