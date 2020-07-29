ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgians are split evenly when it comes to the 2020 Presidential Election, according to the latest polling from Monmouth University.
The poll found Georgia is currently a swing state when it comes to the presidential election with 47 percent supporting President Donald Trump and 47 percent supporting former Vice President Joe Biden. Another three percent said they plan to vote for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and another three percent say they are undecided, making the race in Georgia a toss-up.
Both candidates lead among their respective parties, but Biden has a 22 point lead among independent voters which is powering him into a tie with Trump. Black voters choose Biden by a margin of 89-5 while white voters pick Trump by a margin of 69-27 percent. Trump leads In Georgia among white voters without a college degree, 73-22 percent, and among white college graduates, 59-36 percent.
"Trump has a lock on his base but Biden is performing much better than Clinton did in key swing areas," Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute said.
According to the poll, Biden performs well in 14 counties that were closest in 2016 and holds a 58-38 percent lead among registered voters in Cobb and Gwinnett Counties.
While Biden is performing well, when pollsters broke it down by likely voters based on a high or low turnout model based on 2016 numbers, Trump bests Biden 48-47 in a high turnout election and 49-46 in a low turnout election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.