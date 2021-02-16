While some mainstream Republicans are ready to move on from former President Donald Trump, it appears the majority of Republican voters can't quit Trump or his family just yet.
According to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll, when asked who they would support in a hypothetical 2024 Republican primary held today, 53 percent selected former President Donald Trump. The only other person in double-digits was former Vice President Mike Pence. Behind him, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, Jr. both with six percent and five percent saying they wouldn't vote.
Still, even with the support for Trump, 63 percent of voters said the Republican Party was on the wrong track. Interestingly, the same poll found 54 percent of voters said they no longer want Trump to play a role in the Republican Party compared to 35 percent who do want him to play a minor or major role in the party. Another 52 percent said Trump was "very responsible" for the events that led to the insurrectionists attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
Additionally, 58 percent of registered voters said they somewhat or strongly approved of the House of Representatives move to impeach Trump. Also, 51 percent said they somewhat or strongly disapprove of the Senate acquitting Trump compared to 39 percent who supported the acquittal.
Elsewhere in the poll, 62 percent of registered voters approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing since he took office on January 20
