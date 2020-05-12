ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Nearly two out of three Americans favor their state allowing all voters to vote by mail or absentee ballot, a new Gallup poll found. But, there were key differences as Republicans didn't favor the move as much as Democrats and independent voters.
According to the Gallup poll, 64 percent of Americans favor states allowing all voters to vote by mail in November compared to 34 percent opposed to such a move. Such a move was favored by a majority in every age group, but political affiliation influenced how much support vote by mail accrued.
The poll found support highest among Democrats and independent voters at 83 percent and 68 percent respectively. Conversely, support among Republicans stood at just 40 percent with 59 percent opposed to allowing vote-by-mail in November. Republicans said they were concerned about "more fraud" if vote by mail was allowed. Eighty-one percent of Republicans said a "fair amount" or "great deal" of fraud would happen with mail-in ballots.
President Donald Trump has pushed the idea of voter fraud if vote-by-mail is approved in many states. Oregon allows all residents to use mail-in ballots and could be a model for other states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.