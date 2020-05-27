COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The June 9 Primary is right around the corner but the Cobb County Elections Department is still in need of poll workers.
In hopes of being able to retain workers during the pandemic, Cobb Elections is not only paying poll managers $200 per hour, $150 per hour for assistant poll managers, $115 for clerks and $15 for workers who help set up at their assigned poll, but also an additional $50 stipend per worker.
For more information on how you can get involved, click here or visit: https://www.cobbcounty.org/search?search-term=poll+workers.
