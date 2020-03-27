ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Allergy sufferers in metro Atlanta might want to skip over this story. According to Atlanta Allergy & Asthma, the pollen count on Friday in and around the area will be 5,847!
Atlanta Allergy and Asthma said tree pollen was the main culprit behind the high pollen count on Friday. It's also a huge jump from Thursday when the allergy count was already high, over 3,000.
Grass and weeds pollen are also contributing to the high pollen count. If there is one reprieve for allergy sufferers, mold pollen was in the low range on Friday's allergy count.
