Current United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver a speech Wednesday at Georgia Tech promoting the Trump administration’s foreign policy.
Pompeo is expected to address threats posed by China in his address. The speech will come less than a month before the run-off elections for the Georgia Senate seats and follows weekend senatorial campaign appearances in the state by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Pompeo will discuss “the China challenge to U.S. national security and academic freedom,” the university said. The administration has rapidly and steadily ramped up sanctions against China over the past two years, limiting visas for Chinese researchers, scientists and academics, closing China's consulate in Houston and imposing penalties on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.
