While thousands of people have closed their doors due to the pandemic amid an economic crisis, one Midtown Atlanta dining and shopping destination has plans for a major expansion.
Since Ponce City Market opened in 2013, it has become home to dozens of businesses – and it’s growing.
“It just feels good to be able to be included in all of the great expansion plans they have going on,” said Pinky Cole, the CEO and Founder of Slutty Vegan.
Cole is expanding her footprint and opening a new concept -- Bar Vegan, a restaurant and cocktail bar.
“I’m just really excited about our grand opening this Sunday, and we are just ready to light up Ponce City Market,” Cole added.
But even more is on the way -- half a million square feet more.
The developer, Jamestown, announced the new development late last year.
They’re now in the process of finding a minority partner for the expansion and sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern this statement:
After a decade of ownership & as we move forward based on revised zoning, we're looking to bring on an investor at less than 50% of ownership, with Jamestown remaining as majority partner.
“Just to see all the evolution, all the great things Atlanta is doing for the community, and for commerce, for business, especially for Black-owned businesses, just shows me that there’s a lot of progression that’s happening,” Cole said.
This expansion will include open space, commercial office, shopping, dining, innovation housing, and an expansion of the central food hall.
“I think it’s important, especially now with the pandemic, with everything that’s happening with our economy, giving small businesses an opportunity to thrive and grow,” added Cole.
Overall cost is and construction start date is to be determined.
