ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ponce City Market will begin to reopen its restaurants and retailers on May 22 and along with additional openings on June 1.
Ponce City Market said that all property tenants will operate under a new set of guidelines developed to promote safety and wellness, and enhance the overall community experience.
The guidelines were developed by property management in conjunction with scientists and industry trade specialists, and are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), according to the press release.
Guests are encouraged to visit the Ponce City Market website to confirm reopening dates, hours of operation, and delivery and pick up schedules for individual locations as schedules will vary during the next few weeks, says Ponce City officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.