EAST POINT, Ga. (CS46)- Hundreds of jobs are headed to East Point following the announcement of a new $7.9 million manufacturing and distribution facility.
Pop Displays USA, LLC, a leader in the display industry, will create 280 jobs at the new facility.
"As our company grew, we looked for the best location to expand our capacity. Atlanta was an easy choice with its robust infrastructure, favorable transportation hub, and large pool of talented employees," said Mike Bell, CEO of POP Displays.
In addition to the 280 full-time positions, the company will hire 165 temporary positions.
POP Displays USA, LLC specializes in custom permanent displays.
