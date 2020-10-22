ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pope Francis made a major departure from his predecessors, signaling he supports same-sex civil union. The move is stirring up controversy and confusion, but it also giving some Catholics hope.
Peter Embarrato is one many in a same sex relationship who is excited about the recent comments made by Pope Francis. “I had17 years of Catholic education, grade school, high school, and college. Then was married and divorced to a woman," he told CBS46 News.
Embarrato said he knew he was gay, but the church did not accept him.“I struggled many many years trying to put into a mold that was not me so Pope Francis is opening up the portals for a lot of tolerance for many many Catholics who have felt as I have," added Embarrato.
In a documentary Pope Francis said, "Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family. They are children of god! What we have to create is a civil union laws that way they are legally covered”.
The statements are now sending shockwaves throughout the LGBTQ community.
“Religion has been the biggest suppressor of LGBTQ people and having a leader like the pope speak out people who are in same sex relationship is a huge step,” said Rebecca Staple-Wax with nonprofit Sojourn. The organization was created to promote change and inclusion for LGBTQ people throughout Metro Atlanta and she adds the Pope’s comments will help with the inclusion.
”It’s a step towards the world seeing LGTBQ people as human beings,” added Staple-Wax.
As for Embarrato he says Pope’s words gives him hope. “We’re not a threat to traditional marriages with us there’s no threat to traditional male email marriage and wants that all we want is to be excepted.
Still some local parish leaders say, many have misunderstood the Pope's comments, primarily due to mistranslation. They say he was not intending to promote the position he is being accused of promoting.
