ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Mylan Pharmaceuticals has recalled a single lot of the anti-anxiety medication commonly sold as Xanax.
Xanax is the brand name for the anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam. The company fears the product could contain a foreign substance that could make people sick.
The voluntary recall includes bottles containing 500 half-milligram tablets. The lot number is 8082708 with a 2020 expiration date.
The pills were distributed in the U.S. between July and August.
