ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Concerns of supply chain issues continue to skyrocket as the costs to do business becomes even higher for metro Atlanta small businesses. One restaurant is even considering closure because of inflation.

Inside the B&L Wings Kitchen there is no shortage of passion. However, there is a strain on products.

"We're small, we have a big heart," said co-owner LaWonda Malone.

Much of Brad and LaWonda Malone's original family recipes rely on cooking from scratch. The raw honey they used to buy for nine dollars now costs $17. The poultry priced at $70 per box just months ago, now runs them $150 each.

"I think we cry at least once a week," LaWonda laughed. "No probably once a day because it's so much. We go in every day like are we going to make it through the week?"

The wing spot is located inside the Cloud Kitchen on Forrest Street, known as a shared hall for dozens of other small restaurants.

It's a popular restaurant which often sells out as people make orders online.

But as the nation goes through labor shortages, disruption of importing and exporting goods, the uncertainty of the pandemic with the Omicron variant, inflation persists. It means, small businesses have been spending more on their inventory.

"The numbers just didn't add up." Brad explained, "continuing to give people some amazing wings but it was costing us everything because we kept buying, kept buying, kept buying."

The National Federation of Independent Business survey found 69% of U.S. small businesses hiked prices because supply chain troubles and B&L is no exception. To avoid extreme price changes, they started this fundraiser seeking help.

"I don't want to charge you $20 for a 10-piece, you know?" LaWonda continued, "that'd be ridiculous."

But with no end in sight, the restaurant considers either closing down or bringing menu prices up. Economists says inflation may not dip until late 2022.