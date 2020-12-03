The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a popular cruise line to push back the inaugural sailing of a mega ship being built in Finland.
As Carnival Cruise Line implements its plans for resumption of cruises in 2021, it cancelled select itineraries for specific operations in the coming year. The company has started notifying customers who either booked directly with the company or through travel agents of the cancelations, according to information released by the company Wednesday.
The move affects cruise operations in Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston. Carnival has cancelled the remaining itineraries scheduled to operate from those cities through Feb. 28.
The decision impacted the inaugural sailing of Mardi Gras which is to operate from Port Canaveral. Carnival will take delivery of the ship from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland in late December. It will eventually sail to the United States and meet the requirements of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).
The Mardi Gras will be the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered ship in the Americas, and feature BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea. Its first cruise was set for February 6 but has been reset for April 24, 2021.
“We apologize to our guests but we must continue to take a thoughtful, deliberate and measured approach as we map out our return to operations in 2021,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is at the forefront of our decisions and operations.”
In November, Carnival cancelled cruises for the first part of 2021. This included all embarkations from U.S. homeports for January. Additional embarkations in Baltimore, Charleston, Jacksonville, Long Beach, Mobile, New Orleans and San Diego were pushed back through Feb. 28. Carnival Legend out of Tampa will not take on passengers until March 26.
“We are committed to meeting the CDC requirements and keeping our guests and business partners informed of our progress,” said Duffy in a press release. “The entire Carnival team appreciates the great support of our guests, travel advisors and business partners, and local officials in our homeports and destinations.”
Carnival previously cancelled operations in Australia through March 2, 2021.
