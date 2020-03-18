ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “It’s really hitting hard right now,” Debra Pollard said.
Immune systems aren’t the only victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
“No work, no work, no work at all,” Pollard explained.
Catering chef Debra Pollard told CBS46 wallets and pocketbooks are also being attacked by the virus. Especially those belonging to hospitality workers.
“The lack of hours is the lack of money,” Pollard said.
It’s the new normal that Brian Olson, the owner of Café Intermezzo, is also forced to adapt to.
“We chose to temporarily close in the name of serving the guest with safety,” Olson told CBS46.
What he refused to close is the café’s spirit of community.
“We have a lot of food in inventory, fresh, good food,” Olson explained.
Instead of throwing that food away Olson decided to cook it up and donate it to hospitality workers free of charge. After posting the news on social media Wednesday morning, the restaurant has been packed.
Olson said his staff will continue to feed those affected until the cafe runs out of food.
