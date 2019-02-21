Atlanta, GA (CBS46) There's new developments in the case of an Atlanta radio host who was tased during a traffic stop and then later released.
Qri Montague says she plans to sue the city of Atlanta.
Montague, a radio host at 107.9 FM, says she was just minutes from her southwest Atlanta home, when officer Lemuel Gardner pulled her over in October of 2018.
She was later cited for reckless driving and released. Gardner later resigned after the complaint.
Montague was in court on Wednesday, facing reckless driving charges from the incident.
City officials asked to have the hearing postponed to next Wednesday and that's when Montague's legal team announced they were suing the city.
Her attorneys say the entire traffic stop became unlawful when then-officer Gardner pulled her over, handcuffed her and then tased her while she was in the back of the patrol car.
Montague says the incident still haunts her.
"I want him to be prosecuted and I want other people who frequent my home to feel how I once felt which is to feel safe. because I no longer do unfortunately," said Montague.
Officer Gardner resigned before a full APD investigation could take place.
