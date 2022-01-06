ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After tracking another weak quarter, Bed Bath and Beyond is permanently closing more stores in 2022, including two stores in Georgia.
According to the website, the Atlanta and Marietta locations will close by the end of February.
- Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West, Atlanta, GA 30346
- Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road, Suite 100, Marietta, GA 30062
The 37 stores located in 19 states are currently going through store closing liquidation sales after today's release of the retailer’s quarterly earnings.
The somewhat collapse of the New Jersey-based home goods retailer comes as no surprise, as they announced in July 2020 that the company would close 200 stores within two years time.
