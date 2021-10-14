ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the South Korean Netflix show "Squid Game" topples streaming charts, a wave of concern is crashing down.
More than 111 million accounts have watched the series, and some are worried about the mature themes intertwined in children’s games on the show.
Dr. Avital Cohen is a licensed psychologist at Peachtree Pediatrics Psychology with a warning for parents.
“For me the part of it that’s concerning is that they’re using children’s games,” said Dr. Cohen.
The fictional drama, which is now the most-watched series on the streaming platform, features a violent competition of children’s games for a large cash prize. In one particular scene, hundreds of people flee from shots fired during the classic game red light, green light.
It’s one of many moments in the show prompting a private school in Roswell to ban anything related to the show on campus.
A letter sent to families reads in part, “Due to the inappropriate nature, we will not be allowing our students to discuss Squid Game or play games around it while at school.”
Administrators cite the show’s violence, gambling, sex, drinking, smoking, abuse, and degradation for the ban.
Common Sense Media rates "Squid Game" appropriate for people 16 and older, but Dr. Cohen advises parents to consider waiting a few years.
“Our brains don’t really finish developing until our 20s. Everybody has different levels of maturity. Some people may never be ready to watch this show,” explained Dr. Cohen. “But as a parent, waiting until your child is 18 to decide for themselves is your best bet.”
Mother of four, Ashley Gravely of Alpharetta, agrees to an extent. She says there’s no way she’ll let her little ones under the age of five watch Squid Game.
However, she’s been enjoying the series herself with her 14-year-old son.
“Before I could even say, ‘Oh son, you can’t watch’ – let me see what he’s into. Let me see what he likes, what intrigues him, and why does he like it? And I watched it and I like it,” said Gravely.
That open dialogue about the show everyone’s talking about gets approval from the experts.
“I would prefer schools demystify it. Tell kids why we don’t want to talk about it and tell them why it’s not appropriate to talk about at school,” said Cohen.
Gravely also points out there are infinite ways for young people to be exposed to mature themes.
"There are worse things for kids to see, especially with YouTube, but also with real life," she explained. "Squid Game is a show. And although it’s based off thigs you can relate to in real life, it’s just a show and I don’t think it’s that serious."
No major Atlanta-area public school districts have released guidance regarding Squid Game at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.