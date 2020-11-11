Pipeline maintenance will keep nature lovers from entering a popular trail head in DeKalb County through mid-December.
The South River Trail head located at 2019 Bouldercrest Road S.E. closed Monday. The Atlanta Gas Light company has to complete pipeline work ensure safety and continuity of service.
The DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs are asking park patrons to enter the trail at Gresham Recreation Center at 3113 Gresham Road S.E. All other trails will remain open to the public.
Park goers are encouraged to practice social distancing protocols for the safety of local residents.
