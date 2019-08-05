SNELLVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- A porch pirate thought he had a good way to hide from a Ring camera but it didn't quite do the trick. Now Gwinnett County Police hope someone will be able to identify him.
The thief used a frisbee to cover up while he grabbed a box worth $600 off a porch from a home on Duval Point Way in Snellville.
Police say if you recognize him and help them nab him, it could put cash in your pocket. Call CrimeStoppers Greater Atlanta if you can help.
