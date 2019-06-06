LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two male suspects are wanted in Gwinnett County after home surveillance footage captured them stealing packages from a porch.
On May 1 two suspects approached the porch of a home located on Indian Way and grabbed a package. The suspects then fled behind a nearby fence, took the contents of the package and left the empty box. According to the homeowner, the package had only been on the porch for 10 minutes prior to being stolen.
Suspect one is described as having a thin build, short hair and was seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and slides. Suspect two has a thin build, medium to long hair and was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a backpack during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.