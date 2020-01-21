BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46)—The City of Brookhaven announced they hired Merrell Brothers , Inc. to remove sediments and debris from Murphey Candler Lake over the next six months.
The city hopes the dredging project will revitalize the lake.
According to a Brookhaven official, “The venture is an outgrowth of the Nancy Creek Watershed Improvement Plan adopted by the Brookhaven City Council in 2016 and is one of several projects planned to improve the water quality of the lake.”
For safety reasons, portions of Murphey Candler Park will be closed during the dredging process.
Officials said the project will require three barges in the lake and staging two large excavators along the eastern side of the lake.
Once the sediment is dredged, the sediment will be placed in a nearby area to dry and then will be hauled off to qualified landfills.
The Indiana based contractor is expected to work Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to Brookhaven officials, the project is expected to cost just under $2 million and an estimated 20 tons of sedimentation is expected to be removed.
