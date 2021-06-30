ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The faces of Atlanta’s missing and murdered children are now etched in honor across the country’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The newly unveiled Atlanta Children’s Memorial Portraits depicts the 30 Black children and young adults who were abducted or killed during the Atlanta Child Murders 41 years ago.
“ It’s a hurting thing. I’ll never forget it,” said Helen Pue, mother of Terry Pue who was killed in 1981. “I really want my child back. He wasn’t but 15. Every time I see his picture I think about my baby and I loved my son. I loved all of the kids,” Pue told CBS46’s Hayley Mason.
The installation is part one of efforts by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to honor the lives of the deceased children.
“These kids didn’t deserve this. They killed 30-something kids and one of them was mine,” Pue said.
The Atlanta Children’s Memorial Portraits and digital exhibit tell the story of the Atlanta Child Murders—painted by artist Dwayne Mitchell.
“I appreciate what they’ve done but I think they need to dig deeper and find the killer of our kids,” said Nicholas Burston. Burston says he and his cousins still remember the day their cousin Anthony Carter vanished at 9 years old.
“It was probably one of the saddest days of our lives,” Burston told Mason. “My cousin called us in the house. They called us in we sat around the tv and they told us Anthony’s missing. We didn’t know if he was dead or what happened with this. The family, they were sad because he was a kid.”
“It was July the 7th. We were playing hide and seek and I never seen him again,” said Jimmy Edwards another cousin of Carter’s.
For some families, the exhibit renews the painful feeling that justice was never served. “What does this do for me?” Alice Jones questioned, wiping tears discussing her brother Clifford Jones’s murder. “I’ve got to see his picture every time I come to the airport now,” Jones said.
The city though hopes to bring honor to the memory of the children who show that while they are gone, they will not be forgotten.
“This is more than a memorial. This is a tribute to the victims and their families and a testament that their lives mattered,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of The Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs.
In 2019, Mayor Bottoms established the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce to honor the children and their families. The airport project is the first of the efforts. The second project will be the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Eternal Flame which will be constructed outside of Atlanta City Hall.
