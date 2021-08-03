CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Several school bus routes will be impacted due to a positive COVID-19 case, the Clayton County Public Schools announced on Wednesday.
The school district reported that they will impose a 10-day quarantine for all impacted individuals and will be in effect until Monday, August 16.
School officials say families impacted by the case will be contacted by school administrators and will be given key instructions related to the mandatory quarantine and instructional models during the quarantine period.
The school systems will continue to follow safety protocols for sanitizing the classrooms and other possible affected areas in the school and on the buses, in addition to working in partnership with the Clayton County Health Department, according to the press release.
The school district released the following statement:
"As CCPS continues to prioritize the safety of all students and employees, in accordance with the Health and Safety section of the Clayton County Public Schools Reopening of Schools Plan, district officials will continue to make determinations regarding in district COVID-19 cases on a case by case basis using the guidance of federal, state and local health officials."
