A car that drives itself could soon be a reality in Georgia, with a potential partnership between Apple and Hyundai looming.
“That’s crazy, absolutely not,” exclaimed local Shanay Casto.
According to reports, tech giant Apple may soon be closing a deal to to partner with Hyundai to manufacture autonomous electric vehicles at Kia’s assembly plant in West Point.
“Some of our driving in Atlanta sometimes needs a little bit of help, so I think computers will actually do a better job,” said local James Mcinnes.
Georgia Tech Civil Engineering professor Michael Hunter believes the technology advancement could possibly be considered disruptive technology.
“Having the plant, having the cars being built, constructed, and tested in Georgia, that’s going to have an impact on jobs; that’s going to bring in jobs , technology,” said Hunter. “If trucking becomes driverless, that’s going to change completely the dynamics of moving materials and moving goods, says Hunter.
Kia's West Point spokesman declined to comment, saying the deal is just speculation at this point.
