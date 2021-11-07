ATLANTA (CBS46) – For the first time in 2 years, the organization BLM 5K is experiencing low event sales, which could force the event to be cancelled.
The BLM 5K Atlanta Festival that is set to take place on Nov. 18-20, but only has 150 people registered out of an expected nearly 5,000 attendees.
“The Black Lives Matter Global Network recent negative publicity and behavior has affected grassroot organizations around the country and events like BLM 5K", said Tanisha Crisp, BLM 5K Founder.
BLM 5K is scheduled to change their name to Move for Change to separate themselves from the Black Lives Matter Global Network.
But, Crisp said the BLM 5K mission will remain the same, we will continue to walk and run for black lives and victims of social injustice acts.
BLM 5K hopes that event sales will pick up in the next few weeks because charity partners will be impacted the most by the lack of event sales.
Over 50+ vendors, artists and celebrities were counting on the event to be successful and beneficial to the community.
Unfortunately, the BLM 5K Atlanta Festival has only been able to secure a few sponsors.
The BLM 5K Atlanta Festival is a family-friendly event bringing the community together and welcomes everyone to attend regardless of age, gender, race, or background.
The event will feature live music from 20+ artists, including Nivea, 50+ vendors, a diverse selection of food trucks, community donation drives, and giveaways.
Participants can register for the event here.
You can donate to charity partners Pinky Cole Foundation and Jordan Davis Foundation on the race website.
