Investigations on coronavirus at the Charité Berlin

23 January 2020, Berlin: A laboratory technician works with a pipette at the Institute of Virology at the Charité Berlin Mitte, where investigations on coronavirus are underway. The Chinese government has practically sealed off the metropolis of Wuhan, which is particularly hard hit by the new lung disease caused by the coronavirus. Photo: Christophe Gateau/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)

 picture alliance

DALLAS, TX. (CBS46) Health officials in a Texas county are reporting a possible case of novel coronavirus.

The Brazos County Health District reports on Twitter that officials are investigating a suspected case of the virus after the patient returned home from Wuhan, China.

The department says health care providers treating the patient quickly recognized the symptoms and began testing for the virus. The patient is being kept at home while the testing is conducted.

LATEST: China builds facility to treat virus

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat.

