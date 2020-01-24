DALLAS, TX. (CBS46) Health officials in a Texas county are reporting a possible case of novel coronavirus.
The Brazos County Health District reports on Twitter that officials are investigating a suspected case of the virus after the patient returned home from Wuhan, China.
News Release: Suspected 2019 Novel Coronavirus CaseJanuary 23, 2020Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). The patient traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated. (1/8)— BrazosCo Health District (@BrazosCoHD) January 23, 2020
The department says health care providers treating the patient quickly recognized the symptoms and began testing for the virus. The patient is being kept at home while the testing is conducted.
LATEST: China builds facility to treat virus
Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and sore throat.
Click here for more information from the CDC!
WATCH: Brazos County Health Officials announce possible coronavirus case (Can't see the video? Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.