Possible gun toting suspect wanted in Family Dollar robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police are searching for a man they believe may have connections to a Family Dollar armed robbery in Southwest Atlanta.
On the night of Nov. 16, a black male entered the store located in the 1500 block of Campbellton Road SW, approached employees, lifted his shirt and showed he had a gun.
The suspect then grabbed articles of clothing and other miscellaneous items before fleeing the store in a white Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404)577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.
