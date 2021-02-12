Law enforcement are working in northwest Hall County Friday afternoon to attempt to coax a potentially armed man to peacefully come out of his house.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a gunman at the home on Underwood Drive around 10:45 a.m. Friday, where they began evacuating other nearby homes in an abundance of precaution.
The suspect was said to have barricaded the residence, and there are currently no reported injuries. This is a developing story; sty with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.