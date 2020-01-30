ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An alleged carjacking remains under investigation, according to Atlanta Police who responded to the incident Thursday evening in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
According to witnesses, individuals were stopped by suspects.
Thus far in the investigation, APD confirms that the "suspects may have been in a black and white vehicle."
If you are being pulled over and feel uncomfortable, police offer the following tips:
- Slow down
- Drive to a public place or well-lit area
- Indicate to the officer that you intend to stop (using your flashers or by signaling)
- Call 911 -- advise dispatch you are being stopped, ask them to verify it is a legitimate officer stopping you
This incident remains under investigation. CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
