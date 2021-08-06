UPDATE (CBS46) — According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man seen jogging in recently-released photos from the night of the Piedmont Park murder has come forward.
Police said detectives have been speaking with him, and he is being cooperative. He is not considered a suspect, but police are trying to gather any piece of evidence possible, police said.
Initial story below.
_____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) - Homicide Investigators with the Atlanta Police released three additional photos of someone who was possibly a witness in the Piedmont Park murder case.
Police are asking the public to take note of the appearance and attire of the jogger pictured. They are encouraging anyone who knows this person, or any other witnesses to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.
These new photos come just two days after police released the chilling 911 call of Emma Clark, the life partner of Katie Janess. Clark had gone looking for Janess when she didn't return home after going out to walk their dog Bowie.
Police previously released photos and video clips of other people who they say may have seen or heard something that could help the case. As police have emphasized these individuals are not suspects.
At this time, police have still not identified a lead suspect in the investigation. Local and federal law enforcement vowed in a press conference Thursday to utilize their resources to work collaboratively on the case.
Officials also emphasized taking safety precautions when going to the park, strongly recommending to go in groups rather than alone.
As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to submit a tip or be eligible for the up to $20,000 suspect arrest and indictment reward.
